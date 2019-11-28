Frasers Logistics, Frasers Commercial Trust planning to merge: Sources

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust are planning to merge, according to people familiar with the matter, as consolidation among Singapore's real-estate investment trusts (Reits) gathers pace.

The combined company will manage almost 100 properties worth U$4 billion across Singapore, Australia and Europe, including warehouses, offices and business parks, according to their websites.

The people declined to be named as the information is still private.

A deal would be at the least the fourth among Singapore-listed REITs this year. CapitaLand kicked things off in January, striking a $6 billion deal with Temasek Holdings for Ascendas and Singbridge.

In April, OUE Commercial Reit agreed to buy OUE Hospitality Trust to create one of Singapore's 10 biggest Reits. Then in July, Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust agreed to create the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific region, with $7.6 billion of assets comprising serviced residences and hotels.

Shares of both Frasers Logistics and Frasers Commercial were halted from trading on Singapore's stock exchange Thursday, pending an announcement. Frasers Commercial units closed at $1.67 on Wednesday, up two cents or 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Frasers Logistics closed flat at $1.24.

Frasers Property, backed by Thailand's TCC Assets, is the main sponsor for both Reits.

A spokesperson for Frasers Logistics declined to comment. Frasers Commercial didn't immediately reply to a request for comment