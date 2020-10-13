Former MP Teo Ho Pin joins Tiong Seng as independent director

Construction and civil engineering firm Tiong Seng Holdings has appointed former MP Teo Ho Pin as an independent director.

The appointment increases the number of independent directors to three, the firm said yesterday.

Tiong Seng chief executive Pay Sim Tee said that Dr Teo, 60, has "built up a strong public service leadership track record" as well as served directorships and senior positions in both the public and private sectors.

He also noted that Dr Teo "has developed extensive expertise and a track record in implementing green initiatives to create sustainable buildings and communities".

Dr Teo has been the president of the Building and Real Estate Management Alumni of the National University of Singapore since 1999, according to Tiong Seng's bourse filing. He has also been vice-president of non-profit organisation Singapore Environment Council since 2004.

Tiong Seng noted that Dr Teo served in the public service for more than 23 years.

He was an MP for several constituencies, including Sembawang GRC, Holland-Bukit Panjang GRC and, most recently, Bukit Panjang SMC from 2006 to this year.

Dr Teo was also mayor of the North West District from 2001 to this year - making him the country's longest-serving mayor - and implemented community development programmes for around 906,000 residents.

In addition, he chaired the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council from 2001 to this year, and was coordinating chairman of all 15 People's Action Party town councils, taking charge of management for about one million public housing flats.

Dr Teo stepped down from politics at the July 10 General Election.

Separately, former Tiong Seng CEO and executive director Pek Lian Guan and former Tiong Seng Contractors director Pay Teow Heng had relinquished their roles from July 31 after being charged with corruption involving a former Land Transport Authority officer.

Pek and Pay Teow Heng have denied the allegations.

