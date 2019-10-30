Foodpanda Singapore expands into grocery delivery

SINGAPORE - Food delivery service Foodpanda has expanded into delivering grocery items in partnership with some 1,000 retailers in Singapore, the company announced in a press statement on Wednesday (Oct 30).

With the new service, Foodpanda seeks to deliver grocery items from outlets such as Hao Mart, Caltex Star Mart, Eu Yan Sang and Mothercare to consumers' homes in under 25 minutes.

"This new expansion is a natural extension of our goal to deliver services that bring even more convenience and experiences to Singaporeans' everyday lives," said Mr Luc Andreani, managing director of Foodpanda Singapore, in the press statement.

The company, which is owned by Germany-listed Delivery Hero, has hired 100 engineers in Singapore to prepare its platform for the expansion. Foodpanda says it has a fleet of over 8,000 delivery riders.

Foodpanda operates in 10 Asian and Central Europe markets, including Hong Kong, Pakistan, Taiwan and Bulgaria.