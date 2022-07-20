Foodpanda launches S'pore regional HQ, announces tech academy

Food delivery firm foodpanda has designated Singapore its regional headquarters, with its office here housing 1,200 employees across local and regional operations, as well as its global technology hub.

At a launch ceremony yesterday, the company also announced its new foodpanda PowerUp! Tech Academy, aimed at upskilling local tech talent and riders and helping merchants to digitalise.

The academy will run programmes for tech talent in partnership with the Government and tertiary institutions.

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore University of Technology and Design that is focused on talent development, research and innovation.

Yesterday, foodpanda named a new managing director for Singapore, Mr Lawrence Wen, who has over 15 years of experience in the food and beverage, tech, consulting and financial services sectors.

Foodpanda and Delivery Hero Ventures, the investment arm of foodpanda's parent, have poured more than $120 million into Singapore start-ups Flash Coffee, Toku and Omnistream.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 20, 2022, with the headline Foodpanda launches S'pore regional HQ, announces tech academy.

