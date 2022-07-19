Foodpanda launches regional HQ and tech academy, names new Singapore MD

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Food delivery company foodpanda has designated Singapore as its regional headquarters, with its office here housing 1,200 employees across local and regional operations, as well as its global tech hub.

At a launch ceremony on Tuesday (July 19), the company also announced its new foodpanda PowerUp! Tech Academy to upskill local tech talent and riders, and help merchants digitalise.

It will run programmes for tech talent in partnership with the Government and tertiary institutions.

Foodpanda has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore University of Technology and Design focused on talent development, research and innovation.

The academy will additionally offer courses for gig riders and initiatives to help merchants use digital tools.

On Tuesday, foodpanda also named a new managing director for Singapore, Mr Lawrence Wen, who has more than 15 years of experience in the food and beverage, tech, consulting and financial services sectors.

The company's former Singapore managing director, Mr Luc Andreani, has been heading foodpanda's Japan operations since June last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Foodpanda and Delivery Hero Ventures, the investment arm of foodpanda's parent, have poured more than $120 million in Singapore start-ups Flash Coffee, Toku and Omnistream.