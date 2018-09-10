First Wu Pao Chun bakery in Singapore to open at Capitol Piazza in 2019

SINGAPORE - BreadTalk Group said on Monday morning (Sept 10) that it expects to open the first Wu Pao Chun bakery in Singapore at Capitol Piazza next year, as it signed a joint venture agreement to operate the Taiwanese brand in the Republic and Hong Kong.

BreadTalk took an 80 per cent stake in the joint venture, with Wu Pao Chun Food Ltd holding the remainder. The two companies entered into a similar partnership in March to operate bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Wu Pao Chun, which is named after its founder, operates three flagship stores in the Taiwanese cities of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung. Its top products include its "Taiwan Longan with Red Wine" and "Taiwan Litchi Rose Champion" breads.

Mr George Quek, chairman of BreadTalk Group, said the flagship Wu Pao Chun bakery in Shanghai is scheduled to open in November this year.

"We look forward to leverage our market knowledge of Singapore and Hong Kong to serve our fans in these cities with Wu Pao Chun's award-winning bread series," he added.