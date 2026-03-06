Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore’s first home-grown gold ETF will list on SGX on March 26

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(FILES) Gold bullion can be seen after being removed from casts at the ABC Refinery smelter in Sydney on April 29, 2025. Gold prices broke past $4,500 in Asian trade on December 24 on optimism that the Federal Reserve will continue cutting interest rates next year, and amid rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)

Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and currency volatility, the precious metal is viewed as a safe haven asset.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s

first home-grown physical gold exchange-traded fund (ETF),

the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF, will be making its listing debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on March 26. 

This will also be the first listing of a gold ETF on the local bourse in two decades.

The gold ETF is listed by Lion Global Investors, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eastern Holdings and member of local bank OCBC. It will be traded in both Singapore dollar and United States dollar denominations under SGX tickers GLS and GLU, respectively. 

The initial offer period for the ETF will take place from March 6 to 20.

Investors can subscribe to it through participating dealers, which include DBS Vickers Securities, iFast Financial, Lim & Tan Securities, Maybank Securities, Moomoo, OCBC Securities, Phillip Securities and Tiger Brokers Singapore.

OCBC customers can invest in the ETF through its automated teller machines, mobile and online banking platform from 9 am on March 6, to 12 pm on March 19.

Lion Global’s gold offering, which is backed by physical gold insured and vaulted in Singapore, aims to provide investors cost-efficient access to gold exposure “at a time when traditional asset allocations may face greater challenges”, said its chief executive officer Teo Joo Wah.

The listing is Lion Global’s 10th ETF in about eight years. 

It comes after after the asset management company’s launch of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold Fund in December 2025, which has grown to $502.2 million in assets under management as at Feb 27.

Like the fund, the ETF seeks to closely track the performance of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Gold Price AM, and will invest LBMA Good Delivery gold, which is compliant with the trade association’s regulations.

Mr Teo noted: “The listing of the LionGlobal Singapore Physical Gold ETF on SGX represents a natural progression in our efforts to broaden access to the physical gold market in Singapore.”

Amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and currency volatility, the precious metal is viewed as a “safe haven” asset, resulting in gold rallies fuelled by investor fears and elevated central bank buying that caused gold prices to soar to a record-high of US$5,597.23 per ounce on Jan 29.

 THE BUSINESS TIMES

More on this topic
Singapore taps JPMorgan, UBS to push regional gold hub ambition: Sources
First-time investors at OCBC flock to gold and silver, beating out stocks and unit trusts
See more on

SGX

Investment funds

Commodity market

OCBC

The Business Times

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.