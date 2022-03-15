Fintech firms Paxos, Sygnum get MAS nod to expand digital asset services

Two fintech companies have been granted approvals by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to expand their services in the digital asset space here this month.

This comes two months after the MAS issued guidelines seeking to curb the promotion of cryptocurrency trading to the Singapore public.

The two companies will provide accredited investors with regulated access to the market for cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets, offering them more options to tap the capital markets for growth.

Digital payments token services provider Paxos, one of the two companies, received in-principle approval from MAS last Thursday to provide digital payment token services under the Payment Services Act 2019.

As a holder of the Major Payments Institution licence, Paxos is now able to offer digital asset and blockchain products and services to customers living in Singapore without being subject to thresholds on monthly payment transactions.

According to Paxos, it is the first blockchain infrastructure platform to secure regulatory oversight in both Singapore and New York. The company has had a presence here since 2012, when it was launched, and has offices in New York and London.

Paxos provides custodial and asset tokenisation services as well as a regulated exchange that enables digital asset trading for enterprises. Digital assets include cryptocurrencies and tokenised assets.

UOB defines asset tokenisation as the process of converting ownership rights in a particular asset into digital tokens. Each token represents a proportional part of the digitised asset. In this way, investors get to invest in these digital asset tokens at a fraction of the usual cost. Asset tokenisation is done using blockchain technology.

Paxos said it has provided such solutions for institutions like PayPal and Meta.

As a crypto exchange, Paxos also supports crytocurrencies such as Binance USD as well as its own USDP stablecoin and the gold-backed token Pax Gold. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that attempt to peg their market value to a fiat currency like the US dollar.

Paxos Asia co-founder and chief executive Rich Teo said the company has made great efforts to secure regulatory oversight.

On March 8, Sygnum, which operates a tokenisation platform with a Swiss banking licence and a Singapore capital markets services (CMS) licence, said it had received in-principle approval from MAS to provide three additional services under its CMS licence.

These include corporate advisory, dealing in tokenised capital market products and digital assets as well as providing custodial services for crypto and other tokens. This will allow the company to expand beyond its current fund management scope in Singapore.

Sygnum now intends to offer tokenised units in its venture capital funds to customers, and will look to help digital creators securitise assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse assets like in-game items and virtual land.

In Singapore, few companies have been awarded approvals to offer services in this space so far. Currently, only DBS, Australian crypto exchange Independent Reserve, Fomo Pay and TripleA have obtained licences to offer digital payment token services here.

Last year, Binance withdrew its Singapore application for reportedly failing to meet MAS' requirements.

MAS managing director Ravi Menon has said that the Republic is open to cryptocurrency-related businesses and will put in place strong regulations to address the risks.