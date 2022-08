SINGAPORE - Resilience, cultural fit and a can-do attitude - these are some key qualities start-ups look for in new hires as they seek to build agile teams that can work in uncertain and fast-developing environments.

Identifying the right talent is crucial, start-up executives and mentors told The Straits Times, given that each employee plays an integral role in helping the business scale, and one wrong hire could have more severe repercussions than in a larger organisation.