FHT managers appoint Eu Chin Fen as CEO

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The managers of Frasers Hospitality Trust (FHT) have appointed Eu Chin Fen as chief executive of the managers with effect from April 10, an exchange filing on Thursday said.

Ms Eu takes over from Colin Low, whose last day of service is April 9. Mr Low resigned in late January less than two years in the role to "pursue other professional interests outside the real estate industry".

Ms Eu is currently the chief investment officer of Frasers Hospitality International, where she assists the CEO of the hospitality strategic business unit of Frasers Property Group in developing and implementing the group's business and investment strategies.

"Chin Fen has an intimate understanding of FHT. She was instrumental in growing FHT's initial portfolio of S$1.67 billion to S$2.40 billion, before relinquishing her role in June 2019," said Law Song Keng, chairman of the managers.

He added that her familiarity with FHT and in-depth knowledge of the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector will provide stability to FHT as it navigates through the pandemic.

Before joining Frasers Property Group, Ms Eu was senior vice-president of the asset-backed securitisation team at DBS and was responsible for the origination and listings of Reits in Singapore.