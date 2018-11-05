Federal International (2000) flags Q3 loss

SINGAPORE - Federal International (2000) said on Monday before market open that it expects to report a net loss when it announces its third-quarter earnings for the period ended Sept 30.

The company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange that it will provide details of the group's performance when results are released by Nov 14, and that the loss was due to "lower sales from trading business segment as a result of weak demand due to low activities in the oil and gas sector".

Federal International shares closed down S$0.005 or 2 per cent at S$0.24 on Friday.