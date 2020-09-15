Farming a successful business from just ants

For many, they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye, his personal interest in the humble ant prompted him to launch a business selling insects that he believes have a lot to offer us.

Mr Ye opened Singapore's first shop specialising in pet ants, Just Ants, in late February as lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus kicked in.

Despite the initial challenges during the pandemic, he said sales have picked up since July.

"The ant itself is just really amazing," said Mr Ye, 41, who used to sell wholesale electronics and started raising ants as a personal hobby in 2017.

While ant farms are more common in some Western countries, they are a rarity in Singapore and Mr Ye is trying to change negative connotations associated with the insect.

"They are so important in the ecosystem, they are actually here for a reason, and... if we could actually just learn from the humble ant, there are so many things that the ant could teach us, like perseverance, being headstrong," he said.

Mr Ye hopes to collaborate with institutions such as schools, to teach children about ants and their life cycle.

The ants he sells are locally acquired by him and his staff from around the island. Mr Ye said they often emerge after rainstorms.

His shop offers 30 species of ants sold in starter kit ant farms, or formicariums, which include ants and a queen.

Prices range from $13.90 to between $200 and $300, depending on the type of formicarium and ant species.

Just Ants also sells live worms as food for the ants. Mr Ye said the insects are also fond of honey and fruit.

His business has drawn ant lovers and curious onlookers alike.

Said shopper Alvin Teng: "It's crazy, definitely it's crazy."

REUTERS