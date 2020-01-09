Facebook to grow China ad business from S'pore

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook is setting up a new engineering team in Singapore to focus on its lucrative China advertising business, according to three people familiar with the effort, even as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg ramps up criticism of a country that blocks the social network.

The team at Facebook's Asia-Pacific headquarters is tasked with developing better ad-buying tools for Chinese customers, who have to work around Internet restrictions in China known as the "great firewall", the sources said.

One of the sources described it as Facebook's first significant attempt at developing regionally localised ad tools outside of its Silicon Valley headquarters, where China-related engineering work previously took place.

Facebook confirmed the creation of the new team, describing it as having an "Asia-first" mission and consisting of both product and "business integrity" sub-teams. Its existence has not previously been reported. A spokesman said the team would serve "Asia as well as our global advertisers".

The new Singapore team was seeded in the spring with a handful of senior engineers who moved from Facebook's Silicon Valley HQ, according to LinkedIn profiles and the sources familiar with the move.

One source described the team as being in the "tens" of people, with Facebook veteran Hao Xu, who previously worked in the Growth unit, managing the effort, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Facebook is betting that proximity to regional competitors and sales staff will lead to better ad features, the source said.

In addition to China, Facebook does significant business in Asian countries that have various types of Internet restrictions - including Vietnam, India and Thailand.

The firm also wants its engineering outpost to spot emerging trends, having determined that the world's most interesting consumer technologies are being built in Asia, largely in China, one of the sources said.

Facebook sells over US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) worth of ad space a year to Chinese businesses and government agencies looking to promote their messages abroad, analysts estimate. That makes China Facebook's biggest country for revenue after the United States, which delivered US$24.1 billion in advertising sales in 2018.

Mr Zuckerberg once hoped Facebook could find a way to operate its social network in China, making a high-profile visit to the country in 2016 and vowing to learn Mandarin. Product managers went on "knowledge exchange" trips to China, swopping expertise on app features and advertising tools with counterparts at companies like Tencent and Alibaba, one source said.

The firm's China dreams were ultimately dashed by ever-more restrictive Chinese government Internet policies, compounded by political and business tensions associated with the US-China trade war.

But Facebook remains eager to expand its China ad business, which boasts customers in industries including fashion, social media and gaming. With Beijing aware that its businesses must operate beyond the "great firewall" to grow, Facebook is positioning itself as the conduit for them to reach global audiences.

"Facebook is committed to becoming the best marketing platform for Chinese companies going abroad," Facebook wrote in Chinese on Tencent's social network WeChat in November.

NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

ByteDance, the parent firm of social media sensation TikTok, used Facebook's advertising tools to do exactly that.

In late 2018, it surged app-install ads on Facebook's ad network, becoming its biggest Chinese customer as it grew TikTok's footprint, said a former Facebook employee.

It cut back drastically last year, to nearly nothing, according to previously unreported data from research firm Sensor Tower. One source said TikTok calculated it had reached most people likely to use the app, so it shifted to building an ad business to compete against Facebook's.

A TikTok spokesman confirmed the trend, saying the company "significantly scaled back spending and refined its ad strategy, resulting in an increased return on investment and stickiness among new users".

Now looking to smaller Chinese companies to grow sales, Facebook must ease access to its advertising tools and reassure customers worried about the political dynamics.

"Small advertisers are wary of advertising with Facebook because Facebook is banned in China," one of the sources said, adding that second-and third-tier cities with smaller businesses are key targets for the next phase of growth.

TWO FACES ON CHINA

Even while courting Chinese advertisers, Mr Zuckerberg took an increasingly confrontational approach with Beijing last year, coinciding with scrutiny of Chinese apps in Washington and new pressures over US antitrust investigations into Facebook.

Last March, he pledged not to build data centres in countries with "a track record of violating human rights like privacy or freedom of expression". By October, he specifically named China, saying "we could never come to agreement on what it would take for us to operate there".

He also drew indignation on Chinese social media after accusing TikTok, which has emerged as a major US rival, of censoring political protest, a charge which the start-up denies.

But Facebook's China sales operations have forged ahead.

In the past year, Facebook has taken at least a dozen big Chinese clients on trips to India and the Middle East, and showed them data on local consumers to encourage them to market more in those regions rather than just in the US, one of the sources said.

Mr Raggy Lau, who runs Chinese small ad agency Sterry, which works with 30 start-ups, told Reuters that he expects to increase spend on Facebook this year as bigger clients vie for its users.

Meanwhile, the new engineering team will aim to ease access for Chinese advertisers and improve fraud detection systems, said one of the sources.

Facebook requires people buying ads to have one of its signature social media profiles. Clients in China can access barred overseas sites like Facebook through virtual private networks (VPNs), which allow Internet users to change their browsing location to a different country.

But some Chinese businesses are concerned about creating profiles in the face of censorship rules, so building a workaround that could eliminate the need for a VPN has emerged as a key priority.

Mr Greg Paull, principal at advertising consultancy R3, said his Chinese clients use brand spokesmen and online shops differently from Western clients. Facebook could develop e-commerce tools for Chinese advertisers to organise influencers and set up storefronts, he said.

