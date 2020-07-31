Facebook quarterly revenue beats estimates

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Facebook beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday (July 30), as more businesses used its digital advertising tools to tap a surge in online traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the world's biggest social network jumped 4 per cent in extended trading.

Revenue growth at Facebook, the world's second-biggest seller of online ads after Alphabet's Google, had been cooling even prior to the pandemic as its business matured, although it still came in at more than 20 per cent throughout 2019.

Total revenue rose to US$18.69 billion (S$25 billion) from US$16.89 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimate of US$17.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Monthly active users rose to 2.70 billion in the quarter, ahead of estimates of 2.62 billion.

Net income came in at US$5.18 billion, or US$1.80 per share, compared with US$2.62 billion a year earlier, which included a US$2 billion charge related to Facebook's privacy settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission.