Facebook expects fine of up to US$5b from US privacy probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Facebook said on Wednesday (April 24) it expects a fine of between US$3 billion (S$4 billion) and US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) from US regulators investigating the huge social network's mishandling of private user data.

In its quarterly earnings update, Facebook said it had set aside US$3 billion from its first quarter results in reserve to pay any fine by the US Federal Trade Commission, which last year reopened its investigation into a 2011 privacy settlement with Facebook.

"We estimate that the range of loss in this matter is US$3 billion to US$5 billion," the company said.

"The matter remains unresolved, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome."