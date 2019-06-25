EY makes Liew Nam Soon its new Asean regional managing partner

SINGAPORE - Professional services firm EY has appointed Liew Nam Soon as its new Asean regional managing partner, effective July 1.

Mr Liew will succeed Max Loh, who will step down from this role but remain as the country managing partner for Singapore and Brunei.

In his new role, Mr Liew will be responsible for the operations of 14 geographic markets - the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) as well as Sri Lanka, Guam, Maldives, and North Mariana Islands, EY told The Business Times on Tuesday.

He will also be a member of EY's Asia-Pacific Area Operating Executive, which is the company's top decision-making body in the Asia-Pacific with accountability for strategy execution.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Liew was the Asian regional markets leader at EY, and before that, he was the Asean financial services organisation leader, working with major financial institutions across South-east Asia.

"Mr Liew has extensive consulting experience in large-scale business and technology transformation, as well as risk management and compliance - some of the most pressing issues that EY clients are facing," said Mr Loh on Tuesday.

Mr Loh will continue to lead and manage the Singapore and Brunei business and operations, providing strategic leadership on market and people development. He will also serve as the global client service partner for select major client accounts.