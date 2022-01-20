ExxonMobil sets net-zero emissions target for ops

NEW YORK • ExxonMobil has pledged to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 2050, but stopped short of extending the promise to products it sells throughout the world.

The petroleum giant's promise covers "Scope 1" and "Scope 2" emissions, which account for carbon emissions from ExxonMobil operations, as well as emissions associated with the purchase of heating or cooling at its facilities, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

But the United States oil giant, which has long been criticised by environmentalists over its climate record, avoided targets on "Scope 3" emissions, which are those from products sold, such as petrol.

Environmental activists have argued that oil needs to be phased out if the world is to avoid catastrophic climate change, and immediate plans are necessary to reduce "Scope 3" emissions.

The move comes on the heels of ExxonMobil's earlier announcements that boost spending on lower-emissions technologies, including through major carbon capture and storage projects.

The oil giant cited programmes to reduce routine flaring of gases and employ more renewable energy and lower-emission power sources throughout its operations.

It will release detailed road maps addressing 90 per cent of operations-related greenhouse gas emission by the end of this year, with the remainder next year, according to a press release.

Chief executive Darren Woods cited the company's work in the Permian Basin, a major oil-producing region in the US, as a spot where superior technology has enabled it to grow output while mitigating the risk of climate change.

"If you look over the next several years, our production coming out of the Permian is growing, and yet at the same time, we're lowering emissions and we've made a commitment to have a Permian operations at net-zero carbon by 2030," Mr Woods told CNBC.

Environmental Defense Fund senior vice-president Mark Brownstein said ExxonMobil's announcement was evidence of progress, after shareholders last year elected three board members favoured by environmentalists over the company's opposition.

More critical was Sierra Club senior director of energy campaigns Kelly Sheehan, who said oil and gas expansion efforts must be curtailed "immediately".

"Without a commitment to limit the activities that are driving the climate crisis, Exxon's climate plan is just another bid to appease its shareholders and the public without changing its dangerous business practices," Ms Sheehan said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE