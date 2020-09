MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible job cuts across its worldwide operations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday (Sept 2), after the company announced a voluntary job reduction programme in Australia.

"We have evaluations underway on a country-by-country basis to assess possible additional efficiencies to right-size our business and make it stronger for the future," Casey Norton said in comments to Reuters.

Related Story Over 200,000 job cuts globally in past few weeks herald economic pain ahead