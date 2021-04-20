Exxon floats US$100 billion government-backed carbon capture hub

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Exxon Mobil Corp proposed a giant, US$100 billion (S$132.75 billion) hub to capture carbon dioxide emissions along the US Gulf Coast in Texas but warned that government funding would be required to pay for and develop it.

In what would be the world's biggest carbon carbon and sequestration project, Exxon along with a multitude of private and public partners would build a facility to collect emissions from refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial facilities along the Houston Ship Channel, Joe Blommaert, president of Exxon's new low-carbon business said in a blog post.

Early projections show such a facility could bury 50 million tons a year beneath the Gulf of Mexico by 2030, more than all CCS projects currently operating globally. Exxon said that figure could double by 2040.

Old oil and gas formations in the Gulf of Mexico have long been seen as having the potential to store large quantities of carbon dioxide but the challenge has been paying for it. Under the current regulatory environment it's cheaper to simply let the pollutants float away into the atmosphere. Exxon says the project could reduce the country's carbon footprint significantly so long as government provides companies with the right financial incentives.

"It will need government and private-sector funding, as well as enhanced regulatory and legal frameworks that enable investment and innovation," Exxon said.

The oil major, under pressure from investors over its environmental record and recent financial returns, didn't say how much money it would provide to the project and recently cut its capital budget to the lowest in two decades to protect its US$15 billion-a-year dividend.

Last year, the company put a smaller but easier to implement carbon project in Wyoming on hold due to the economic fallout from Covid-19. It would have cost about US$260 million, or less the 1 per cent of what Exxon is proposing for the Gulf Coast.