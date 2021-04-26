Market Watch

Expect more volatility - and also opportunity

Week ahead will see release of US GDP data, earnings of American tech giants, China PMI

Associate Editor
A Top Glove factory in Klang, Malaysia, last December. Record daily highs in new global Covid-19 cases are sending jitters through markets, but stocks like Top Glove and Medtecs International ended the week on a high note.
A Top Glove factory in Klang, Malaysia, last December. Record daily highs in new global Covid-19 cases are sending jitters through markets, but stocks like Top Glove and Medtecs International ended the week on a high note.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If there is one thing that is a constant for equity markets, it is turbulence and volatility. And that proved true last week as key stock indexes bounced between record highs and month lows as sentiment swung between greed and fear.

Reports that the Biden administration was proposing a capital gains tax to fund its expensive fiscal and reconstruction agenda sent Wall Street stocks plunging on Thursday to their lowest levels in weeks, only to quickly bounce back the next day.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2021, with the headline 'Expect more volatility - and also opportunity'. Subscribe
Topics: 