For Subscribers
Market Watch
Expect more volatility - and also opportunity
Week ahead will see release of US GDP data, earnings of American tech giants, China PMI
If there is one thing that is a constant for equity markets, it is turbulence and volatility. And that proved true last week as key stock indexes bounced between record highs and month lows as sentiment swung between greed and fear.
Reports that the Biden administration was proposing a capital gains tax to fund its expensive fiscal and reconstruction agenda sent Wall Street stocks plunging on Thursday to their lowest levels in weeks, only to quickly bounce back the next day.
Topics: