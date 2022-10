SINGAPORE - The man who spearheaded Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) winning bid for Singapore's first integrated resort at Marina Bay in 2006 and then ran it for a decade is leaving the group to take up a position at a major real estate project in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mr George Tanasijevich has been in senior leadership roles at LVS in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific for almost 20 years, including president and chief executive officer of Marina Bay Sands (MBS) for nine years.