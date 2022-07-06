Ex-OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien joins Mapletree Commercial Trust's board

Yong Jun Yuan
SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday (July 5) that it has appointed former OCBC Bank chief executive officer Samuel Tsien as a non-executive director of the manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit).

Concurrently, Mr Tsien is a non-executive director of Mapletree Investments, which is the sponsor of MCT, and a member of the sponsor's investment committee.

In addition, he is also a non-executive independent director and an audit committee member of Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and a non-executive, non-independent director and risk management committee member of the Singapore Exchange.

Mr Tsien had served as the group CEO and executive director of OCBC for nine years before retiring in April last year.

In May, MCT unit holders voted in favour of a merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, which led to the creation of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, one of Asia's 10 largest Reits.

MCT units were trading up two cents or 1.1 per cent at $1.82 at 9.54am on Wednesday.

