Everyone's fleeing China stocks as foreigners dump $1.96b worth on Monday

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese stocks' worst October start in a decade has scared off the last remaining bulls.

Foreigners dumped a net 9.7 billion yuan (S$1.96 billion) of A-shares through exchange links with Hong Kong on Monday (Oct 8), just short of a record hit eight months ago, as mainland markets re-opened after the week-long break. The FTSE China A50 Index of large caps, which includes stocks most favoured by overseas investors, sank almost 5 per cent for its biggest selloff since January 2016. The yuan weakened as much as 0.5 per cent.

Some traders said the apparent absence of the national team, as China's state-backed funds are known, helped accelerate declines in the afternoon. Supportive measures from the People's Bank of China failed to blunt the pain, following a barrage of negative news, including weak manufacturing data and accusations of election meddling. The slump followed losses of a similar magnitude by Chinese shares in Hong Kong last week.

"Foreign investors turned bearish, unlike their previous optimistic buying of Chinese A-shares," says Mr Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong). "The massive northbound selling is a sign of growing concern over the relationship between the US and China."

International investors had started to load up on Chinese shares as global index compilers moved to increase weightings of yuan-denominated shares on their benchmarks and this year's slump made valuations more compelling relative to global peers.

Foreign demand for another type of Chinese assets will be tested later this week, when the nation markets a sale of dollar bonds.