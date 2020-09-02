Evangeline Shen, three other directors quit Axington board

The board of directors at beleaguered firm Axington has been reduced to a shell after a string of abrupt resignations over recent days, including that of Chinese gem merchant Evangeline Shen.

Ms Shen, Axington's non-independent non-executive chairman, is linked to a company that doctored images of the co-founders with former United States president Barack Obama.

Axington, a Catalist-listed professional advisory services firm, now has just two independent directors after Ms Shen and three others quit in recent days - news the company revealed in four filings with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) after midnight on Monday.

The resignations cap a tumultuous week for Axington and the Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group, which has drawn intense scrutiny following news of its takeover bid for English Premier League club Newcastle United.

The BN Group was founded by Ms Shen and her Singaporean business partners Terence Loh, 42, and Nelson Loh, 40, who are cousins. The Lohs are Axington's controlling shareholders.

BN Group's ambitious bid soured quickly after the Obama photo scandal broke and inconsistencies in publicity materials surfaced.

The disclosures prompted the SGX's regulatory arm to call on Aug 24 for Axington's Catalist sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance, to assess the board members for their "experience, expertise, character and integrity".

A day later, former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar told The Straits Times that he had quit as an independent director.

Trading of the counter was halted after this. An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for last Thursday was also postponed, as more revelations about inconsistencies continued to surface and individuals and organisations either denied links or distanced themselves from the BN Group.

Yesterday's filings said Axington's executive director Marjory Loh and non-independent non-executive director Michael Wong Soon Yuh resigned on Aug 28.

Ms Shen, 32, followed on Aug 30 alongside lead independent director Alex Chua Siong Kiat.

STEPPING DOWN FROM THE BOARD

The reasons given ranged from impending changes in the company's business to "intense public scrutiny" and "health reasons".

Ms Shen, Ms Loh, Mr Chua, Mr Wong and two other independent directors - Mr Daryl Low Junrui and Mr Roberto Dona - were appointed to the board on July 14.

This followed Axington's takeover by the Loh cousins.

The five resignations leave Axington's board with just Mr Low and Mr Dona. Mr Low is chief executive and director of Hydra X, claimed by BN Group to be one of its 31 subsidiaries. Mr Dona is the associate dean for professional engagement at Xi'an-Jiaotong Liverpool University.

The departures raised questions over whether the company is trying to avoid further scrutiny on the suitability of its board, observers say.

"Board members should not simply quit at the first sign of potential trouble. Directors owe a fiduciary duty to the shareholders and to the market," said Gibson Dunn partner Robson Lee.

Some lawyers noted that the Axington board now has insufficient members to form a proper audit committee. Catalist rules state that if a resignation renders the audit committee unable to meet the minimum number - no fewer than three - then the firm must fill the vacancies within three months.

An SGX spokesman said: "Catalist rules do not prohibit the resignation of directors as long as the cessation is announced in a timely and compliant manner.

"Axington has made disclosures, including announcing that exit interviews have been done per Catalist rule requirements. It has also disclosed that its board is reviewing its composition to ensure compliance with the rules."

Corporate governance advocate and National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School associate professor Mak Yuen Teen was not surprised by the resignations.

"(Ms Shen) should go, given the connections with the Loh (cousins) and the questions surrounding them," he said.

He added that there has been poor corporate governance in this case, with questions about the character and integrity of those in control.

NUS associate professor Lawrence Loh pointed to Axington's postponed EGM and noted that the Loh cousins still own a super-majority stake in the company and can technically push any resolution through.

"The crux of the matter is therefore one of minority shareholder protection," said Prof Loh, who is also director of the Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations.

"The sponsor will have the responsibility to ensure that company affairs are conducted in the interests of... the 200 public shareholders which collectively hold about 22 per cent of the stock."