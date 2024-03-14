EV start-up Fisker prepares for possible bankruptcy filing: WSJ

Earlier in March, Fisker flagged going-concern risks, job cuts and a pause in investments into future projects. PHOTO: REUTERS
BENGALURU - Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker has hired restructuring advisers to assist with a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 13, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has hired financial adviser FTI Consulting and the law firm Davis Polk to work on a potential bankruptcy filing, according to the report.

Fisker declined to comment.

Earlier in March, Fisker flagged going-concern risks, job cuts and a pause in investments into future projects until it secures a partnership with a manufacturer.

Nissan was in advanced talks to invest in Fisker in a deal that could provide the Japanese automaker with access to an electric pickup truck, Reuters reported earlier in March, citing two people familiar with the negotiations. REUTERS

