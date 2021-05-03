Ethereum hits fresh record, eyes US$3,000 barrier

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Monday (May 3) to trade within a whisker of US$3,000 (S$3,990), extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether hit US$2,989.95 in early Asia trade. It is up about 300 per cent for the year so far, outpacing a 95 per cent rise in the more popular bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported last Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin traded slightly softer at US$56,396 on Monday.