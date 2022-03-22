ESR-Reit, ALog Trust unitholders vote in favour of merger to form ESR-Logos Reit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The managers of ESR-Reit and Ara Logos Logistics Trust must surely be heaving huge sighs of relief.

After a series of speed bumps, unitholders of the two real estate investment trusts (Reits) on Monday (March 21) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the merger to form ESR-Logos Reit (E-Log Reit).

The Reits had in October 2021 mooted the $1.4 billion merger. The enlarged entity will have $5.4 billion in total assets under management and rank among the 10 largest Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) based on its theoretical combined market capitalisation.

The proposed merger had been contingent on the merger between the two Reits' sponsors - ESR Cayman and Ara Asset Management. This "mothership merger" was completed in January 2022, paving the way for the union between ESR-Reit and ALog Trust.

But the proposed deal had run the risk of being derailed following negative reports by two proxy advisory firms.

This prodded the Reit managers into improving the merger offer - and postponing the planned dates for their EGMs to vote on the proposed deal by a couple of months.

Some 98.6 per cent of ESR-Reit unitholders voted in favour of the merger, and 98.4 per cent agreed to the issuance of new ESR-Reit units to ALog Trust unitholders at an issue price of49.24 cents apiece as part of the consideration of the merger.

"The EGM results validate our belief that unitholders appreciate the importance of size and scale as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Adrian Chui, chief executive officer of the ESR-Reit manager.

"Additionally, this successful merger addresses the issues of the overlapping investment mandates and conflicts of interest arising from a common sponsor, thereby allowing our sponsor, ESR Group, to concentrate its efforts and resources on our single enlarged platform," he added.

At a separate EGM for ALog Trust unitholders held hours later at 3 pm, 94.8 per cent of the total number of votes received from Alog Trust unitholders were cast in favour of the extraordinary resolution to amend the trust deed.

The proposed amendments to the trust deed were to facilitate the implementation of the scheme.

At a scheme meeting following this EGM, 62.9 per cent in number of the ALog Trust unitholders present and voting by proxy voted to approve the scheme.

They represented 92.5 per cent in value of the ALog Trust units held by the unitholders present and voting by proxy at the scheme meeting.