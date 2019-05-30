Epicentre calls for trading suspension pending announcement

SINGAPORE - Epicentre Holdings has called for a trading suspension with immediate effect, "pending an announcement", it said on Thursday morning (May 30) before the market opened.

The former Apple product reseller had called for a trading halt on Monday pending the release of an announcement. Before the halt, the counter fell two Singapore cents, or 53 per cent, to close at 1.8 cents.

On May 24, the company was queried by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) for unusual price movements. This was after its shares dived 6.6 cents, or 63 per cent, to close at 3.8 cents on the same day.

In its response to SGX-ST after the market had closed that day, the company said at the time that it was not aware of any information nor had any possible explanation which might explain the trading.

In a separate announcement on the same day, the company announced the appointment of a new financial controller, Xu Yan, to oversee overall accounting, financial reporting and the information technology and logistics systems. She replaces Khoo Lay Fen - also the joint company secretary - who resigned effective May 31 due to personal reasons.