Enviro-Hub Holdings responds to SGX queries on details about CPIB probe of unit’s ex-GM

SINGAPORE - Enviro-Hub Holdings on Friday responded to a series of questions by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) about an investigation of its unit’s former general manager.

SGX had called for disclosures relating to the role of the former general manager of one of the company’s units, her interview with the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), and the former executive’s subsequent resignation.

The company has not disclosed the identity of the former general manager of HLS Environmental, but referred to the person as “she”.

The general manager of HLS was responsible for a number of things – including developing and managing sales and marketing strategies, overseeing and managing daily marketing activities, establishing operating controls to ensure the outputs meet customer and market specification, setting department goals and objectives, as well as hiring and planning for new staff and conducting performance reviews.

Enviro-Hub, an environmental management services provider, said the finance function has been outsourced to the finance department at the head office level, specifically to Enviro-Hub. It added that the executive in question had submitted a resignation letter on Sept 4 with immediate effect, and it was duly accepted by the group’s human resources division on Sept 5.

SGX-ST had also asked Enviro-Hub whether any of its other employees are being investigated, and whether there were any restrictions or conditions imposed by CPIB.

Enviro-Hub said it “acted swiftly” in response to the developments. It said that prior to Sept 4, its board of directors established an investigation committee to conduct an internal inquiry relating to the details of the CPIB interview.

The company added that on Sept 4, the investigation committee conducted interviews with the former general manager and various departments, including marketing and finance.

“As of today, both the board and the investigation committee have determined that the CPIB investigation primarily pertains to the relevant person’s personal matters,” Enviro-Hub said.

“Furthermore, we wish to clarify that neither the board nor the investigation committee has knowledge of any other employees within the group undergoing investigation by CPIB in recent times,” it added.

Regarding SGX-ST’s query on the conditions by CPIB, the company said the former executive had presented a “bond and bail bond” to the investigation committee which she had signed on Aug 31.

The said person committed to a number of terms, including going to the CPIB on Sept 28, surrendering travel documents in her possession and seeking permission from the bureau’s investigation officer before leaving Singapore. She also committed to cooperating with authorities, including surrendering to custody, participating in investigations and attending court as required. THE BUSINESS TIMES