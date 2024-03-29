Enter the CFSO, as chief financial officers take on sustainability role

SINGAPORE – Ensuring that a company does well and also does good at the same time – this is the task of a newly created C-suite position called the chief financial and sustainability officer (CFSO).

Firms are familiar with the chief financial officer (CFO), the numbers-crunching person who keeps a keen eye on the bottom line. Increasingly, firms have also started appointing a chief sustainability officer (CSO) as the pressure mounts for companies to do some form of reporting or disclosures on their climate impact.