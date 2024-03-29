Enter the CFSO, as chief financial officers take on sustainability role

Ms Beh Siew Kim, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer (CFSO) of Lodging, CapitaLand Investment. Ms Beh is a rare example of a CFSO. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BEH SIEW KIM
Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
Updated
Mar 29, 2024, 05:35 PM
Published
Mar 29, 2024, 04:42 PM
SINGAPORE – Ensuring that a company does well and also does good at the same time – this is the task of a newly created C-suite position called the chief financial and sustainability officer (CFSO).

Firms are familiar with the chief financial officer (CFO), the numbers-crunching person who keeps a keen eye on the bottom line. Increasingly, firms have also started appointing a chief sustainability officer (CSO) as the pressure mounts for companies to do some form of reporting or disclosures on their climate impact.

