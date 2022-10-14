Elon Musk under US investigation tied to Twitter deal: Court filing

WILMINGTON, Delaware - Elon Musk is under a United States investigation related to his US$44 billion (S$63 billion) takeover deal for Twitter, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.

“Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter,” attorneys for Potter Anderson Corroon LLP wrote in a filing dated Oct 6 and unsealed on Thursday.

Twitter is asking the court for access to documents that Mr Musk has given to authorities, the lawyers wrote.

“Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities concerning their investigations,” the said. “Twitter wants those documents, because they bear upon key issues in this litigation.”

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent a query earlier this year to Musk over how he initially disclosed his major stake in Twitter, according a letter dated April 4 that the SEC released in May. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS