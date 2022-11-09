Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $5.5 billion days after Twitter takeover

Tesla has lost nearly half its market value and Musk’s net worth slumped by US$70 billion ever since he bid for Twitter in April. PHOTO: AFP
BENGALURU, India - Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$3.95 billion (S$5.52 billion) on Tuesday, according to US securities filings, days after he completed the US$44 billion takeover of Twitter.

Mr Musk, the world’s richest man, had about US$20 billion in cash after selling a part of his stake in Tesla and would have been required to raise an additional US$2 billion to US$3 billion to finance the Twitter deal, according to a Reuters calculation.

The latest stock sale comes as analysts had also widely expected Mr Musk to sell additional Tesla shares.

He had earlier asserted that there would be no further sales planned after he completed a share sale in April and August.

Tesla has lost nearly half its market value, and Mr Musk’s net worth slumped by US$70 billion since he bid for Twitter in April.

Mr Musk took over the social media platform a few days ago and has engaged in drastic measures, including sacking half the staff and a plan to charge for blue-check verification marks.

Mr Musk pledged to provide US$46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covered the US$44 billion price tag and the closing costs.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, committed to provide US$13 billion in debt financing.

The billionaire had tried to walk away from the deal in May, alleging that Twitter understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the platform. This led to a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

Tesla and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. REUTERS

