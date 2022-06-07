Twitter's lack of info on bots breaches merger deal, says Elon Musk

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Billionaire Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network does not do more to prove its users are real people.

Legal experts have widely speculated that Mr Musk is using the bot issue as an excuse to abandon or renegotiate the deal, which has looked better and better for Twitter as the broader stock market has taken a dive in recent weeks.

In a securities filing on Monday (June 6), Mr Musk said he thinks Twitter is breaching their agreement by not meeting his demands for more information about spam and fake accounts.

But behind the scenes, the deal is proceeding, according to people familiar with the matter. Both sides have been meeting regularly and sharing information, said two of the people, who were not authorised to speak publicly.

"He is jockeying here - he is trying to create a paper trail," said Mr Andrew Freedman, a partner at law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, who is an expert in activist investment. "The unfortunate thing for Musk is that termination provisions under merger agreements do not allow for buyer's remorse."

Last month, Mr Musk said he was putting the deal "on hold" until the social media giant can prove bots make up fewer than 5 per cent of its users, as the company has stated in public filings.

Mr Musk has estimated that fake accounts make up at least 20 per cent of all users. But Twitter said it has indeed shared information with Mr Musk on how it calculates the number of spam accounts on the service, and executives have told employees that Mr Musk cannot just put the deal on hold as the two sides have signed a merger agreement.

On Monday, Twitter reiterated that it will hold Mr Musk accountable to the terms of his proposed US$44 billion (S$61 billion) takeover, a suggestion that even the company believes he may be trying to blow up the deal.

In a statement, Twitter said it "has and will continue to cooperatively share information" with Mr Musk. The company said it believes the deal is in the best interest of all shareholders and intends to "close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms".

It is possible that Twitter could try to sue Mr Musk to complete the deal if he tries to walk away from the acquisition.

"The board of Twitter is going to get tired of this and file a lawsuit in Delaware and say, 'I want a declaratory judgment saying that I am not in violation of the agreement and that Musk has to complete the deal'," said mergers and acquisitions professor Brian Quinn of Boston College Law School. "That will be Twitter's next step."

Twitter's shares slumped 1.49 per cent on Monday, suggesting increased scepticism that Mr Musk will finalise his US$54.20-a-share offer and further widening the gap between the market's expectations and the billionaire's price.

The shares have barely - and only briefly - surpassed US$50 since Mr Musk sprung his buyout plan on April 14. The deal came together at breakneck speed in part because Mr Musk waived the chance to look at Twitter's finances beyond what was publicly available.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal has sparred with Mr Musk publicly on Twitter about bots. Mr Agrawal has said the company has human reviewers look at "thousands of accounts" to determine the prevalence of bots, but added that he could not share more specifics because of privacy concerns.

"Unfortunately, we don't believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information," Mr Agrawal wrote in May.