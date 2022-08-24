Elon Musk has Twitter friendship with Indian superfan

PUNE, India (AFP) - Not many people can boast of having candid conversations about planetary conquest with Mr Elon Musk, but for Indian software engineer Pranay Pathole, a friendly chat with the world's richest man is just a tweet away.

Their unlikely online friendship has blossomed since Mr Pathole was a teenager, with the mercurial billionaire responding to him over hundreds of tweets and private messages with headline-making company updates and even life advice.

This week, the two finally met face to face, when Mr Pathole travelled to the United States - his first trip overseas - to begin a master's degree in business analytics.

"He is super genuine. Like, way down-to-earth. He's humble," the 23-year-old told Agence France-Presse (AFP) beforehand. "The way he takes his time to respond to me... just shows."

Mr Musk is a prolific user of Twitter, often posting more than 30 times a day to his 103 million followers.

But it remains a mystery why the SpaceX and Tesla boss, with a net worth of US$266 billion (S$371 billion), maintains regular contact with the young Indian.

"To be very honest, I have no idea. I think he must be like, really intrigued by my questions," Mr Pathole told AFP from his parents' upper-middle-class home in the western city of Pune.

Mr Pathole's account is one of only a small handful that the billionaire frequently replies to - an average of once every two days, based on Mr Musk's public Twitter posts since the start of 2020.

The first time Mr Musk responded to him was in 2018 when Mr Pathole, then aged 19, pointed out a flaw in Tesla's automatic windshield wipers.

"Fixed in next release," Mr Musk replied, with Tesla addressing the issue in a subsequent software update.

Mr Pathole's mother and father celebrated by taking him out to dinner that night.

"I was blown away, to be very honest," he said. "I took multiple screenshots of it and just never wanted the day to end."

Their later private chats - daily at first - covered "busting myths" about Mr Musk's past and discussions about why colonising other planets is "essential", Mr Pathole said.

"I used to ask him dumb questions, silly questions. And he used to take his time to reply to me."

The time difference between the US and India has done little to hamper the four-year virtual friendship.