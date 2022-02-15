Elon Musk donated $7.7 billion of Tesla shares to charity

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk reported that he gifted more than five million shares of Tesla to charity in November.

The world's richest man donated 5,044,000 shares in the electric automaker from Nov 19 to Nov 29, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The gift was worth $5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) , based on average prices the days he sold shares.

The recipient was an unidentified trust and the name of the charity was not cited in the document.

Mr Musk, Tesla's chief executive, made the donation as he was offloading billions of dollars of Tesla stock to help pay a tax bill on the exercise of options.