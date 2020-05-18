Ellipsiz tie-up offers temperature scan, facial recognition system

Just a week after setting up a joint venture with tech company Aitech Robotics, mainboard-listed Ellipsiz is marketing an artificial intelligence-driven contactless body temperature-cum-facial recognition scanning system around the region.

Ellip Tech Solutions - the joint venture company set up by Ellipsiz Distribution & Services Solution (Ellipsiz DSS) and Aitech Robotics & Automation - has entered into a channel partner agreement with China-based artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Pensees Systems to market and distribute the Pensees Intelligent Facial Recognition Access Control (Ifrac) system in the 11 countries in South-east Asia.

The Ifrac is an all-in-one device, using AI-based biometric technology to offer an integrated access control system via live facial recognition, contactless body temperature measurement, and intelligent contact tracing capability.

This marks EllipTech's maiden distributorship following its incorporation.

Ellipsiz chief executive Kelvin Lum noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced societies to embrace new norms to ensure the health and well-being of their workforce and populace.

"The current temperature recording protocols create a multi-step process for companies and businesses to gather essential information towards the management of Covid-19," he said.

"The Pensees Ifrac solution enables contactless identification, accurate temperature recording through facial recognition technology to identify a person, and simultaneously integrates temperature scanning to provide business continuity without impacting operational efficiencies."

EllipTech was established with equal shares by Ellipsiz DSS - a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed Ellipsiz - and Aitech.

Ellipsiz DSS provides solutions for the functional testing and trading of scientific instruments and electronic equipment, as well as supplies consumable products to hospitals and pharmaceutical, electronic and food processing industries, among others.

Aitech is a home-grown technology company which designs and develops applications and robotic devices, and offers automation solutions to the hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, logistics and construction industries.

EllipTech said the Pensees Ifrac system would be customised and streamlined for the specific requirements of users in the retail, commercial, institutional, industrial and other sectors.

The system is pre-approved by the Infocomm Media Development Authority under the SMEs Go Digital programme, and is eligible for 80 per cent of Productivity Solutions Grant support from Enterprise Singapore.

The distribution agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of Ellipsiz for the current financial year ending on June 30.

Ellipsiz's stock closed unchanged at 35 cents last Friday.