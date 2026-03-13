Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Decliners beat gainers 313 to 266 across the broader market, with 1.4 billion securities worth $1.8 billion transacted.

SINGAPORE – Elevated crude prices reined in the performance of Singapore shares on March 13 as the Strait of Hormuz – the passageway used for transportation of a fifth of the world’s oil – remains effectively shut.

Both the Straits Times Index (STI) and iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index closed lower, by 13.06 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 4,842.27; and 1.57 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 1,443.55, respectively.

STI was 0.1 per cent lower than a week ago.

Defence and technology powerhouse ST Engineering was the worst STI performer at $10.88, after dropping 2.4 per cent or 27 cents .

DFI Retail Group was at the other end of the spectrum, having risen 4.2 per cent, or 19 US cents , to US$4.69.

The banking trio all ended lower.

OCBC Bank closed 0.6 per cent, or 12 cents , lower at $20.63; and DBS Bank inched down 0.1 per cent, or six cents , to $55.31. UOB dipped 0.2 per cent, or eight cents , to $36.16.

Satellite communications company Addvalue Technologies rose 2.5 per cent, or 0.2 cent , to 8.1 cents after the mainboard-listed company announced plans to unlock market value from its Inter-Satellite Data Relay System business.

Private banking and asset management group LGT said investors remained unsettled by the war in the Middle East as elevated oil prices – owing to the blockage of transportation through the effectively closed Strait of Hormuz – fanned inflation fears. THE BUSINESS TIMES