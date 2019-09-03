Education centre, food and beverage companies among those lauded for branding efforts

SINGAPORE - Local education centre PlayFACTO School, which prides itself on providing a balance between academic excellence and socio-emotional development, has increased its revenue more than tenfold in the last three years and expanded to 10 centres since it was set up in 2015.

The school was one of 10 promising brands that were recognised at the Singapore Prestige Brand Awards (SPBA) on Tuesday (Sept 3), and one of 26 first-time winners across all categories.

PlayFACTO School's chief executive Justin Chen told The Straits Times that the award is a recognition of their brand-building journey.

"I think winning this award helps us gain further recognition, and also get the trust of parents to put their children in our care."

A total of 33 local and global companies were recognised for their branding achievements at the 18th edition of the awards held at Marina Mandarin Singapore.

Prizes were given out in six categories, such as those for foreign brands established in Singapore for over five years, heritage brands over 25 years old, as well as brands at least three years old and active in three or more large overseas markets.

The contest was jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) and Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.

Besides PlayFACTO School, food and beverage companies Proofer Boulangerie and White Restaurant were also among the 10 promising brands awarded . All 10 were first-time winners of the award, which is limited to brands which are between three and eight years old.

Travel agency CTC Travel was one of three new winners in the heritage brands category, alongside mattress company Four Star and steamboat restaurant Fishboat. Aesthetics company Mary Chia rounded out the four award recipients in the category.

The global brand award for foreign companies was given out for the first time this year, to property development firms Kingsford Group and MCC Singapore.

Ms Goh Sin Hwee, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group Newshub associate editor and co-chairman of the organising committee, said: "In the face of economic and financial pressures, enterprises have to be proactive about transforming their businesses and strengthening their digital capabilities for the future.

"The ability to innovate, adapt to changes and possession of good leadership skills are indispensable qualities to have during challenging times."

Ms Chew Lee Ching, ASME vice-president and co-chairman of the organising committee, noted that more than 470 brands across a range of industries and services sectors have been honoured by the SPBA over the years.

"Driven by the enterprising and tireless spirit of the brand owners, our winning brands have weathered storms, overcome many challenges, transformed and remained forward looking," she said.

The overall winner and most popular brand for selected categories will be announced at another ceremony on Nov 3.