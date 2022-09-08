Clean energy provider EDPR Sunseap to almost double its workforce here by 2030

SINGAPORE - Clean energy provider EDPR Sunseap aims to almost double its headcount here by 2030, as part of a drive to initiate more projects across the region.

The firm - an arm of a Portuguese utilities giant - already employs around 600 people in the Asia-Pacific region, including about 450 in Singapore, with a further 300 to 400 jobs to be created here in the next eight years.

These posts will span functions such as energy assessment, engineering and design, project management, construction, and marketing and communications, said executive chairman Pedro Vasconcelos on Thursday.

Mr Vasconcelos said EDPR Sunseap hopes to actively participate in government tenders in Singapore and to use the country as a hub to help drive its other projects around the region.

He said: "All our risk management experts, energy experts, the engineer that vets all the projects in the region; they are based here in Singapore.

"Because here it is much easier to attract talent, much easier to build high-quality teams that are able to serve countries like China, Vietnam, Indonesia. That powerhouse of competencies really stands out here in Singapore."

Singapore can also help to procure materials for projects in Europe and the United States, given its close ties to the Chinese power supply market, added Mr Vasconcelos.

EDPR Sunseap was previously known as Sunseap Group before EDP Renewables (EDPR) bought a 91 per cent stake earlier this year for $1.1 billion.

EDPR, the world's fourth-largest renewable energy producer, is owned by Portugal's biggest utility firm - Energias de Portugal.

EDPR Sunseap also said on Wednesday that it intends to grow the capacity for its renewable projects in Asia to more than 2 gigawatts by 2025, up from the 0.7 gigawatts it has now.

This will put Asia-Pacific on a par with other regions. EDPR's projects in North America have a total capacity of 7 gigawatts, while projects in Europe have 5.5 gigawatts.

On Thursday, EDPR Sunseap acquired two solar projects in Vietnam for US$284 million (S$399 million).