SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Econ Healthcare (Asia) received applications from investors for 86.9 times the number of shares available in the public portion of its initial public offering (IPO), it said on Friday (April 16).

With 1.8 million shares available to the public for subscription, it received 3,371 valid applications for around 156.5 million shares, with application monies received amounting to some $43.8 million.