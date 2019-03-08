ECB slashes growth forecasts, restarts stimulus sending shivers through global markets

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - US stocks fell on Thursday (March 7) and the euro sank to a 20-month low after the European Central Bank slashed its economic growth forecast for 2019 and announced a new round of stimulus to help banks in the region, raising fresh concerns about global economic growth.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said: "We are (in) a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty" as he announced cuts to the bank's growth and inflation forecasts.

The ECB cut its growth estimate to 1.1 per cent, down from a 1.7 per cent expansion forecast released in December.

It also said its new targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) stimulus programme will start in September and run through March 2021. TLTROs are loans provided by the ECB to European banks at a low rate, making it easier for them to lend money to consumers, which in turn can help stimulate the economy. This is the third stimulus injection from the ECB since 2014.

"On the one hand, dovish talk could be bullish. On the other hand, maybe it is indicating just how slow things are over there," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"You wonder how long can the US be the only horse dragging this global economy forward," Carlson said. "The news on the ECB obviously points to, maybe you're not going to get much help from Europe."

Stocks have stalled after a strong rally to start 2019 that was fueled by optimism over a US-China trade deal and expectations the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive on interest rates. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed 9.7 per cent this year, but investors have said it is unclear what will drive the next move higher for stocks.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.23 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 25,473.23, the S&P 500 lost 22.52 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,748.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.46 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 7,421.46.

The S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical level, for the first time in about a month.

Stocks in Europe were whipsawed by the ECB action, falling from five-month highs and closing lower as European banks tumbled more than 3 per cent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.43 per cent.

The euro weakened to a low of 1.1204, its lowest since June 2017, and the dollar rose as high as 97.71 against a basket of major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.85 per cent, with the euro down 1.1 per cent to US$1.1181.

The global growth worries overshadowed generally solid economic data on the US labor market and worker productivity. Non-farm payrolls data will be released on Friday.

The ECB move also sent prices on US Treasury bonds higher, with 10-year yields hitting their lowest in a week at 2.636 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 14/32 in price to yield 2.6429 per cent, from 2.692 per cent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices were higher as OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran although gains were limited by record US crude output and demand growth worries.

US crude settled up 0.78 per cent at US$56.66 per barrel and Brent was last at US$66.30, up 0.47 per cent on the day.