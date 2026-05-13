EBay rejects GameStop’s $71 billion bid as ‘neither credible nor attractive’

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EBay stressed that its turnaround efforts under CEO Jamie Iannone have boosted growth, with its stock returning 201 per cent since he took the helm six years ago.

New York – EBay on May 12 rejected a US$56 billion (S$71 billion) takeover bid from the much smaller GameStop over financing doubts, calling the proposal “neither credible nor attractive”.

EBay, which has roughly four times GameStop’s market value, also underscored that its turnaround efforts under chief executive Jamie Iannone have boosted growth, with its stock returning 201 per cent since he took the helm six years ago.

“We have concluded that your proposal is neither credible nor attractive,” eBay chairman Paul Pressler said in a statement. “EBay’s Board is confident the company, under its current management team, is well positioned to continue to drive sustainable growth.”

Mr Pressler also pointed to concerns with GameStop’s bid, including its financing, its impact on eBay’s long-term growth and the leadership structure of a potentially combined company.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen surprised Wall Street with his bid, which included a US$20 billion debt financing commitment from TD Bank. Analysts and investors have doubted whether the half-cash, half-stock bid for eBay from the US$12 billion video game retailer would close.

EBay stock has been trading far below the offer price of US$125 per share since the bid was made in May. In the last 12 months, eBay’s stock has climbed 56 per cent while GameStop’s has dropped 18 per cent.

Mr Cohen, who has built a 5 per cent position in eBay, has signalled he may be ready to take the offer directly to eBay shareholders, possibly by calling a special meeting. That can be difficult as calling a meeting requires a bigger stake.

The GameStop CEO said he has a debt financing commitment letter from TD, contingent on the combined company receiving an investment-grade rating. Moody’s said that last week the deal would be credit negative for eBay.

Sources familiar with the matter said eBay thinks it is highly unlikely that a combined company would be considered investment grade.

Traders on prediction platform Polymarket see only a 13 per cent chance that GameStop will acquire eBay, a bet that has weakened after the online marketplace rejected the offer.

Mr Cohen has argued that by combining GameStop and eBay, he could cut costs and find synergies to create a much bigger enterprise.

He said he could boost eBay’s profitability by replicating GameStop’s cost-cutting drive and use its 600 US stores as a physical network to help turn eBay into a tougher rival to Amazon.

Both eBay and GameStop sell collectibles such as trading cards, but their main businesses are different. While eBay earns fees by connecting buyers and sellers online without holding inventory, GameStop buys goods wholesale and resells them through physical stores.

The proposed deal is drawing attention in a robust mergers and acquisitions market and among retail investors, for whom Mr Cohen has been a hero since he helped rally a short squeeze in 2021 that hurt hedge funds.

The offer has upset some GameStop investors. Mr Michael Burry, of “The Big Short” fame, sold his stake after the offer, warning it would saddle GameStop with debt and dilute share value.

In a CNBC interview, Mr Cohen offered little explanation of how GameStop would finance the deal. When pressed, he said the deal would be paid for with cash and stock.

Mr Cohen wrote to eBay’s board saying he would serve as CEO of the combined company and forgo any salary, cash bonuses or golden parachute. REUTERS