Early move limits impact of curbs for tuition centre

Tuition centre Coco Education started work on its digital transformation two years ago, and has reaped the benefits of this, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Back then, it experienced an increase in interested students while being challenged by the limited capacity of physical classrooms and teaching resources.

Last year, the company worked with Enterprise Singapore to set up an e-learning and data management system and an operations management system, supported by the Enterprise Development Grant.

Mrs Li Jialin, e-learning manager at Coco Education, said: "Thanks to the early adoption of the learning management system, we were not severely impacted when education centres had to cease operations due to the developments of Covid-19, such as the implementation of the circuit breaker.

"By March, all the current and newly enrolled students, who stand at around 1,000, have been given e-learning accounts on the learning management system, from which they can access many services online via their personal space.

"These include course-related video class records, worksheets and homework sheets, daily practices online, personal analysis reports, class rescheduling applications and payment e-receipts."

Mrs Li said the company, which started in 2018, began its digitalisation journey to keep up with student demands and to organise the data and resources it had. It now has 14 staff.

"Insights derived from data analysis can benefit our teachers and students for more personalised teaching and learning," she said.

The company will continue to develop its capabilities for e-learning while exploring more content partnership opportunities to provide diversified e-learning materials for a larger group of students in Singapore and Asia, Mrs Li added.