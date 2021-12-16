Drivers, riders, firms recognised for good road safety practices

In his more than four decades of work, Mr Balakrishnan S. Govindarajoo, 63, has always been driven by the need to maintain road safety.

Yesterday, the container handling specialist with PSA Singapore was among nine drivers/ riders awarded for such commitment.

"I am honoured to be recognised," said Mr Balakrishnan, who received a Singapore Road Safety Award (SRSA).

He said that despite many years on the job, "I still hold on to the principles of being a disciplined and safe driver".

"I am also patient and gracious on the road. These are important characteristics to have, and they make the roads safer."

His current work sees him transporting containers within Pasir Panjang Terminal and between different terminals.

Yesterday, 11 firms that operate vehicle fleets were also lauded for good road safety practices.

The awards for individuals and firms have been given out annually since 2016 by the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC), with support from the Traffic Police, Land Transport Authority and WSH Institute.

PSA clinched its fourth consecutive "excellence" SRSA award in the heavy goods fleet category.

"This award is a testament to our deep-lying commitment to safety... and the rigorous practices in achieving road safety for all port users," said a spokesman.

Qualifying criteria for the company awards include the absence of fatal road traffic accidents during the assessment period - between Jan 1, 2019 and Dec 31 last year - and a system set up by the firm to promote driver safety.

The award winners have been featured in a video on the SRSC's Facebook page. In the video, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said: "The industry has its role to play. For example, companies involved in transportation can invest in well-maintained fleets of vehicles and driver support systems to enhance transportation safety.

"These investments are not only sensible from a business perspective - as they lead to better productivity and reduce costs arising from traffic accidents - they more crucially fulfil the moral duty to help keep roads safe."

The Commander of Traffic Police, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, noted that fast-food chain McDonald's Singapore, which bagged a merit award in the motorcycle fleet category, has been collaborating with the TP and other stakeholders to educate its riders on good safety habits.

Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of SRSC, emphasised the importance of continued engagements with companies in the industry.

"With the boom of online commercial activities, logistics and last-mile delivery companies are on the rise. We have seen more delivery vehicles on the road over the years," he said.

"We hope these companies will also take up the mission of improving their road safety standards and join us for future awards."