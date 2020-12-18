Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records on vaccine, stimulus hopes

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday (Dec 17) fuelled by optimism about the 2021 outlook as coronavirus vaccines advance and Congress appears nears a deal on stimulus spending.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5 per cent to 30,303.30.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent, ending at 3,722.48, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 per cent to 12,764.75, finishing at a record for the third straight session.