NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks soared on Wednesday (May 4) after the Federal Reserve announced a large 50 basis points interest rate increase but ruled out an even bigger hike for the foreseeable future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 per cent, or more than 930 points, to 34,060.99.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 3 per cent to 4,300.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.2 per cent to 12,964.86.