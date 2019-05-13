Dow plunges 500 points at market open as investors fear escalating trade war

NEW YORK (WASHINGTON POST) - US markets plunged on Monday (May 13) as China said it would raise steep tariffs on US$60 billion (S$82 billion) in US goods, raising the stakes of a trade war that threatens to imperil the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was off more than 500 points, around 2 per cent, in morning trading as investors feared that a trade standoff with China could escalate into a full-blown economic crisis - dragging the US and world economies into recession.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 2.0 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell more than 2.6 per cent, continuing last week's losses.

"Today's tit-for-tat in US/China trade tariffs has exacerbated tumbling futures out of fear that tensions could trigger a global recession," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

The drama began last week after President Donald Trump last week imposed a 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion of Chinese imports to the United States.

He also told aides to begin plans to hit more than US$300 billion in other Chinese goods.

Asian markets were down more than 1 per cent, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 1.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 down just shy of 1 per cent.

European markets were down across the board, with the German Dax leading the drop, off 1.5 per cent.

Adding to the pressure on stocks was a Saudi news report that said two Saudi oil tankers had been attacked with "significant damage" in coastal waters near the Persian Gulf, heightening tensions with Iran.

The tankers were subjected to an "act of sabotage" early on Sunday morning in waters off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement by the Saudi Minister for Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih carried by the official Saudi news agency.

Saudi Arabia did not say who was responsible for the attack, which caused no casualties or oil spill, according to the statement.

Oil futures rose on the news, with US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbing 1.6 per cent and Brent crude up nearly 2 per cent.

"Stock investors are in risk-off mode this morning as Trump's trade war with China seems to be escalating while negotiations seem to be breaking down," said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. "Adding to the geopolitical tumult is mounting tension in the Middle East following the sabotaging of Saudi oil tankers over the weekend."

The president has alleged that the Chinese government is ripping off US consumers and businesses by unfairly subsidising Chinese companies, stealing intellectual property from US firms, and flooding global markets with cheap goods to put other companies out of business.

On Monday, he warned China against retaliation on tariffs in a series of early morning tweets. But China countered with its own tariffs.

The Chinese government said it would impose tariffs on US imports starting on June 1, with steepest penalties hitting certain beef, live plants, dyed flowers, and a range of fruits and vegetables.

The tariffs would range from 5 percent to 25 per cent.

Monday's skid comes on the heels of the first weekly decline of 2019 in US stocks.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Friday on speculation the escalation won't derail global economic growth, paring its loss for the week to 2.2 per cent. That's the steepest drop since the five days ended Dec 21, when stocks were tumbling toward the brink of a bear market.