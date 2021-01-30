Dow loses 2% as sell-off deepens amid elevated volatility

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks were sharply lower on Friday afternoon (Jan 29) as jitters over the volatility of GameStop and other equities added to worries about excessive equity valuations.

Near 1745 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 2 per cent, or around 615 points, to 29,989.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.1 per cent to 3,709.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 per cent to 13,044.16.

Shares of GameStop were up more than 70 per cent and AMC Entertainment up nearly 65 per cent after platform Robinhood resumed trades of the volatile companies.