Dow falls over 2% as new Covid-19 variant spooks investors

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The Dow dragged Wall Street's main indexes lower on Friday (Nov 26), with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a sell-off triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.

Cruise operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line plunged more than 9 per cent each, while shares in United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines slumped almost 10 per cent.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors dropped in early trading, with energy sliding 6.3 per cent followed by financials and industrials. The domestically focused Russell 2000 small-cap index tumbled 3.6 per cent, hitting its lowest level in over four weeks.

The S&P 500 banks index dived 5.1 per cent as investors pared back bets of faster US interest rate hikes.

Global stock markets sold off sharply after reports that the new variant was detected in South Africa, with scientists saying it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible.

The European Union, Britain and India were among places to announce stricter border controls. A top US infectious disease official said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility.

"Equities are reacting negatively because it is unknown at this point to what degree the vaccines will be effective against the new strain, and thus it increases risk of new lockdowns which leads to an economic hit," said Mr Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

At 10.06am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 906.49 points, or 2.53 per cent, at 34,897.89, tracking its worst day since late October 2020.

The S&P 500 was down 86.05 points, or 1.83 per cent, at 4,615.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 214.71 points, or 1.36 per cent, at 15,630.52.

The CBOE volatility index, popularly known as Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped to its highest level since Sept 20.

Elevated US inflation, coupled with strong economic data and the renomination of Jerome Powell as the Fed chair by President Joe Biden, had prompted market participants to raise their bets on early interest rate hikes next year, knocking US stocks off their record levels this week.

"(New variant news) seems to be a big catalyst adding some negativity into an already overvalued market looking for a reason to take a breather," said Mr Jeff Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Wealth.

"Stay-at-home" names such as Netflix, Peloton Interactive and Zoom Video Communications jumped between 1.3 per cent and 8.4 per cent. The defensive healthcare sector outperformed, boosted by vaccine makers including Pfizer and partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, which climbed between 7.3 per cent and 21.9 per cent.

Trading volumes are expected to be light in the short trading session as markets close at 1pm ET, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 203 new lows.