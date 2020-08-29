Dow erases 2020 loss at close, S&P, Nasdaq post new records

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street on Friday (Aug 28) hit a milestone in its recovery from the coronavirus downturn, with the Dow erasing its losses for the year and the S&P and Nasdaq hitting record highs.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6 per cent at 28,653.87, bringing it back to where it was at the start of the year before it plunged in March as Covid-19 forced businesses closed across the United States.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to end at 3,508.01, its sixth straight record high, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index posted its own record of 11,695.63 after an increase of 0.6 per cent.

US stocks have prospered in recent months thanks to gains made by tech giants as more consumers stayed home to avoid catching the coronavirus.

Also helping matters has been trillions of dollars in liquidity rolled out by the Federal Reserve to keep markets functioning normally, and traders were further emboldened by the central bank's announcement this week that it would allow inflation to creep above its 2 per cent target before raising rates further.

The Nasdaq and S&P have repeatedly posted records since the March plunge, and Gregori Volokhine, portfolio manager at Meeschaert financial Services, said the lack of tech stocks in the Dow means it took time to build momentum.

"It was behind the other indices because the technological values have less weight," he said of what is otherwise noteworthy run for stocks. "Every day the same story is repeated. It's extremely impressive."

For the week, the Dow was up 2.6 per cent, the S&P 3.3 per cent higher and the up Nasdaq 3.4 per cent, with the latter two indices hitting their fifth consecutive week in the black.

Among individual shares, MGM Resorts International closed up 4.6 per cent after announcing 18,000 furloughed workers would be permanently laid off at the end of the month.

Coca-Cola was up 3.3 per cent after it said it would reorganise its operations and offer about 4,000 employees severance packages in North America, with other layoffs to come internationally.

Walmart was up 2.7 per cent after it said it had teamed up with Microsoft to make a bid for short-form video app TikTok, which has come under fire from President Donald Trump's administration.